freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNTN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on freenet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. freenet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

FNTN opened at €20.07 ($23.61) on Thursday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.66.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

