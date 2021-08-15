Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
FYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.