Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its target price increased by Benchmark from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $929,415,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $299,835,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $226,934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $159,949,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth $54,069,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

