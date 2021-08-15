Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 836 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $305.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $307.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.39.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

