Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 824 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,998,000 after purchasing an additional 843,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE BEPC opened at $41.30 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

