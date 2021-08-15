Function X (FX) One Day Volume Tops $1.21 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. In the last week, Function X has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $97.87 million and $1.21 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,157.51 or 1.00197346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00080565 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013001 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 220,090,343 coins and its circulating supply is 207,137,551 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

