FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($2.72) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.49). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $858.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

