FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Wendy’s Company Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.73.

WEN stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

