FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FVI. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective (down from C$12.50) on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.34.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$5.47 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$5.18 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.58.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

