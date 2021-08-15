FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Raised by Analyst

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.12) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.14). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $686.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.