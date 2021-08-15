FY2022 Earnings Estimate for SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Issued By William Blair

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for SunOpta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.10.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$262.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.80 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 price objective on SunOpta in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of SOY stock opened at C$12.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80.

In related news, Director Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total transaction of C$906,295.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at C$24,043,369.30. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.90, for a total value of C$125,294.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at C$669,483.78. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,398 shares of company stock worth $2,215,600.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

