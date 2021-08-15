Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.07

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.00. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 10,720 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOTU shares. CLSA cut Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $741.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -1.27.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $296.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

