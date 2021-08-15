GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Up 2,690.0% in July

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 2,690.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GTCH stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. GBT Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
GBT Technologies Company Profile
