GDS (GDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. GDS has a 52 week low of $49.88 and a 52 week high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

