GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its holdings in GDS by 417.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 191,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 154,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in GDS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24,261 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its holdings in GDS by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 376,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.01. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.17.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

