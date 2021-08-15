GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,314 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GDS were worth $52,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $57.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $49.88 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

