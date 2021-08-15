Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 1,260.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Generac were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $414.10 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.24.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

