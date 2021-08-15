General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $136.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Shares of GE opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.80. General Electric has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $115.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

