Genpact (NYSE:G) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.360-$2.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genpact has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 425,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,539. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Genpact has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.18.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,224. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

