Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.71, but opened at $5.52. Gevo shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 66,521 shares traded.

The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gevo by 297.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after buying an additional 1,067,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 18.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after buying an additional 662,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 103.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after buying an additional 1,594,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 437.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 1,552,126 shares in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 3.32.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

