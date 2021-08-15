Gifto Price Hits $0.0514 on Top Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, Gifto has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $39.59 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.82 or 0.00860536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00108246 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

