Gilead Sciences, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

GILD stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 21,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 56,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

