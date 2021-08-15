Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Update

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the July 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATH. BCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 334,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,373,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,068,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $713,000.

Shares of CATH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,492. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.90.

