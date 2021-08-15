Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GLOB. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $251.09.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE:GLOB opened at $271.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.11 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 52-week low of $157.03 and a 52-week high of $277.99.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.