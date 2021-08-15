Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Declares $2.31 Dividend

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 2.3092 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:GTMEY opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17. Globe Telecom has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

Globe Telecom Company Profile

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. The company operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. It offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and mobile payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

