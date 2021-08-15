Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Declares $2.31 Dividend

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 2.3092 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th.
OTCMKTS:GTMEY opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17. Globe Telecom has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $44.47.
Globe Telecom Company Profile
