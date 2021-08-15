Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GSMG opened at $1.79 on Friday. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSMG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the second quarter worth about $160,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

