Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 120.8% from the July 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GSMG opened at $1.79 on Friday. Glory Star New Media Group has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.45.

Get Glory Star New Media Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSMG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the second quarter worth about $160,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the following segments: Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment is a e-commerce platform in which shoppers can access multiple segments such as online store (e-Mall), live streaming shows, original short videos, and online games.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Glory Star New Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glory Star New Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.