GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 185,218 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 535,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 168,562 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 353,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

