Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

INKA stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

