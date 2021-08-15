Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $977,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,983 shares of company stock worth $16,609,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $102.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -196.48 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $112.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

