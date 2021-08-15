Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $522,000 in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Perion Network as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $15,897,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 451,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Perion Network by 3,825.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 423,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 291,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 246,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a market cap of $616.11 million, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.