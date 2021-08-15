Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $572,000 in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AUSF opened at $30.33 on Friday. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80.

