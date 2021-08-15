Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $531,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of BAPR opened at $32.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

