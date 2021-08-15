Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 13,285 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 323.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 84.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 42,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Hawkins by 73.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 100.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 72,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 36,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Hawkins by 86.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 109.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

HWKN opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.