Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of GER stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,970. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

