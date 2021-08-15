Golem (GLM) Hits Market Capitalization of $424.93 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $424.93 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00870140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00104431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044218 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

