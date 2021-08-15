Governor DAO (GDAO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.84 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $151,174.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00048136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00132356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00154177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,982.31 or 1.00296036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00878903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.68 or 0.07162332 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,867,713 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.