GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Short Interest Update

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,200 shares, a growth of 161.4% from the July 15th total of 120,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

NYSE GPX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company had a trading volume of 58,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,399. The firm has a market cap of $359.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Research analysts anticipate that GP Strategies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GP Strategies by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

