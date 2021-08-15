Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Down to $11.59

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.23. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 2,010 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 18.38, a current ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $778.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.52.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $596,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

