Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254 million-$261 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.030-$6.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.10. The stock had a trading volume of 163,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,352. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.