Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $5,914,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,918,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.48. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.92.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In related news, COO Steven Plust acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $103,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,118.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John A. Taylor acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

