Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NYSE GPK opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.12. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,328,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,817 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 36.6% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,322,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,054 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

