Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 107.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $637.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $638.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.61. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

