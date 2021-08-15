Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.39 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

