Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $73.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.