Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 231 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. United Bank boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $211,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 160.4% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

NYSE CRM opened at $251.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.90. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $192.52 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.