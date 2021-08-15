Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 27,827 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,827 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.