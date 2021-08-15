Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGII opened at 0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.01. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.17.

Green Globe International Company Profile

Green Globe International, Inc manufactures and markets CBG and CBD hemp cigarettes. It provides smokable hemp brands, including The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company is based in San Diego, California.

