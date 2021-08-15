Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the July 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,359,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GGII opened at 0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.01. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.17.
Green Globe International Company Profile
