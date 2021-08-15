Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

Greystone Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GLGI remained flat at $$1.39 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,059. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Greystone Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

