Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.78

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 13726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $69,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $518,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $3,673,590 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,921 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,231 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,633,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,372,000 after acquiring an additional 839,071 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,992,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

