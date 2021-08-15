GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.32%. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.97 and a beta of 2.88. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.76.

Several research analysts have commented on GRWG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,515.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

