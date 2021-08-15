Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OMAB. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of OMAB opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 399,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 559.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 37,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

